Thursday, July 9, 2020
Amazon Prime Video Integrates Profiles Feature

Kristin Brzoznowski


Amazon Prime Video is beginning to roll out user profiles for family members and friends who share the same accounts.

Each profile has separate recommendations, season progress and Watchlist based on individual profile activity. Customers can have up to six user profiles (one primary profile, plus five additional profiles, which can be a mixture of adult or kids profiles) within Prime Video on a single Amazon account.

Users will be able to create and manage Prime Video viewer profiles on the Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, on 10th-gen or higher Fire tablets, and select Living Room devices, such as PlayStation 4. Prime Video users will also be able to create and manage profiles using the Prime Video app for Fire TV.











