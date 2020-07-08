Dubai-Based Distribution & Production Venture SynProNize Launches

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Michael and Hasnaa Descuns have launched SynProNize, a new content outfit that will partner with digital platforms and linear broadcasters in AsiaPac, Africa and the Middle East to produce new content as well as deliver drama and lifestyle programming.

The production and distribution venture begins its operations with a slate of new content from South Asia and the Middle East. Through partnerships with producers in these regions, the company’s catalog will soon expand to over 1,000 hours of lifestyle and drama content.

Raju Venkataraman, a former senior executive from Disney APAC, joins the company as a board advisor. Venkataraman worked at The Walt Disney Company for 16 years, performing senior roles such as VP of pay-TV distribution for the Asia-Pacific region, CFO and head of strategy for all lines of business for Southeast Asia, and general manager of Disney consumer products for Southeast Asia.

Michael and Descuns commented: “We have been ramping up this launch since early in the year and are very pleased with our opening program portfolio and are very honored to have the incredibly experienced and talented Raju Venkataraman join our company as a senior advisor. His inputs are invaluable. Additionally, we are excited to be in development to produce some great new drama and movies.”

Venkataraman said: “I’ve known Nitin for a while now and have been impressed by his earnestness, commercial savvy and quality of the relationships he has built with partners. I am pleased to offer my expertise to Nitin and Hasnaa as they embark on this exciting venture which holds great promise. Their strong industry contacts and knowledge, ability to work hard for their partners, and their creativity will see them scale new heights and achieve more success!”