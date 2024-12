ADVERTISEMENT

Dubhub, the AI-driven dubbing company co-founded by former Eccho Rights chief Fredrik af Malmborg, has hired two new sales and acquisitions executives.

Irina Divnogortseva previously worked at Dubformer in the Netherlands, Yandex in the CIS region and Endemol Shine Group. Sibel Levendoglu Martin, based in Istanbul, joins the company from Kanal D International.

“Irina is a pioneer in the dubbing industry with unique experience in AI-generated dubbing and an outstanding track record in TV production,” said af Malmborg, CEO of Dubhub. “She is the perfect fit for Dubhub’s innovative platform, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

He added: “Sibel’s deep expertise in Turkish drama and her unique bilingual proficiency in Spanish and Turkish make her the ideal leader for Dubhub’s expansion in the Mediterranean and Latin American markets. Her extensive network and knowledge of Turkish drama will be critical to our growth.”

Dubhub was founded by af Malmborg together with composer and tech entrepreneur Adam Nordén and CTO Erik Agsjö targetting the dubbing needs of those working in drama series, reality, animation and documentaries. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company also operates offices in Istanbul and the Netherlands.