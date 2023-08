ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: SPI International’s FAST Track.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Haymi Behar, chief marketing and digital officer at SPI International (a CANAL+ company), will spotlight the company’s slate of FAST channels and the crucial role of curation. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.