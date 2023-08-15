SVT Appoints New Head of Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

In a shakeup for the management team at Sweden’s SVT, Eva Beckman has been appointed program director with responsibility for all program offerings.

Jan Helin, program director, is moving on to a role within the Bonnier Group. Andreas Bedinger, director of the program division, is also exiting.

Beckman has been serving as program director with a focus on drama, film, entertainment, lifestyle, culture, factual and children’s and youth offerings. She now takes on wider responsibility for, among other things, community programs, documentaries and minority offerings.

It has been more than 15 years since SVT had a program director with overall responsibility.

Hanna Stjärne, CEO of SVT, said: “Eva Beckman has deep experience in both television production and the unique mission of public services. She has an unfailing sense of how to create indispensable television for everyone in Sweden. Now she will be responsible for all of SVT’s programs, and I can’t imagine a better program director.”

Beckman said: “SVT’s offer must be brave, innovative and have a breadth so that everyone in Sweden will find something that appeals to them. The assignment feels fun and honorable, and I won’t be alone with the task of creating the very best offer for the audience. If there’s one thing SVT has, it’s extremely talented programmers.”