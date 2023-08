ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Marcos Milanez, chief content officer at Rakuten TV, will talk about the European platform’s FAST channel bouquet and his approach to acquisitions and originals. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.