ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: FAST Planning with zone·tv.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv, will outline how the company is aiding IP owners as they navigate the FAST space with its next-generation solutions. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.