World Screen Introduces WorldScreenings

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to help our clients pitch their slates to the global content community, World Screen is launching a new initiative: WorldScreenings, an email newsletter that serves as a complement to our leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com.

This service, reaching 30,000 executives at launch, provides an exclusive, uncluttered environment for you to showcase what your company has to offer.

You will receive a 600×140 pixels banner at the top of the newsletter, which will feature an interview with the head of your company or head of distribution. This profile can either be in written form or, if you prefer, be presented as a video conference with a member of the World Screen editorial team, or as a video presentation by an executive at your company.

This newsletter will also feature up to ten videos from your own Screening Room on WorldScreenings.com.

As an added benefit, the WorldScreenings profile or video presentation will also be showcased in one or more of our four daily newsletters (World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and Diario TV Latina). We will also feature it in one of our weekly newsletters (TV Formats Weekly, TV Drama Weekly, TV Real Weekly, World Screen Weekly or TV Kids Weekly) and tweet the content out to our followers on Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can see a mock-up of WorldScreenings here.

Contact Ricardo Guise on [email protected] for more information on this very special opportunity to showcase your offerings to buyers across the globe.