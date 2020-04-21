HBO Max Sets Launch Date

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia has revealed that the HBO Max streaming service will officially launch on May 27, with an initial slate of originals that includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick.

The launch slate also features the Sundance 2020 official selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

Starting May 27, HBO Max will offer 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros. and a monthly offering of new Max Originals.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world-class library catalog and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”