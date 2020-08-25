World Screen to Honor Tyler Perry at MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Creator, producer, director and actor Tyler Perry will be presented with a World Screen Trendsetter Award, in partnership with Reed MIDEM, during a virtual keynote conversation at MIPCOM with World Screen’s group editorial director, Anna Carugati.

Playwright, writer, actor, producer, director and philanthropist, Perry began his prolific career writing plays, many of which starred the now-famous character Madea. The hilarious, opinionated grandmother, played by Perry, has spawned a series of feature films. Perry has also written, produced and directed numerous TV series such as Meet the Browns, House of Payne, Sistas and The Oval. He has appeared as an actor in several feature films, including Gone Girl, VICE and, most recently, A Fall from Grace, which he also wrote and directed. In October 2019, he inaugurated the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Built on the 330-acre site of Fort McPherson, the studios house 12 sound stages, buildings and facilities that have allowed Perry to resume production while complying with strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

During a virtual keynote session at MIPCOM, Perry will discuss his career, his many responsibilities as writer, producer, director and actor, his quarantine bubble model for producing during the pandemic, and how his signature humor and spiritual hope have engendered loyal fans. The session is part of a series of keynotes reflecting MIPCOM’s “Change for Good” global theme, taking place from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. CET on Monday, October 12.

At the end of his keynote, Tyler Perry will be presented with a World Screen Trendsetter Award, in partnership with MIPCOM, in recognition of his contributions to the international television industry. The virtual keynote will also be made available to MIPCOM Online+ participants on the same day at 6 p.m. CET.

Perry joins a roster for MIPCOM 2020 that also includes Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, who will open the Monday keynote series; Alex Amancio, Reflector Entertainment CEO and co-founder and one of the visionaries behind Assassin’s Creed, who will deliver a keynote address on Emerging Technology: Changing Boundaries of Creativity to Enhance Engagement/Experience in Media; and Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive at Sky, who will receive the inaugural MIP SDG Award for Climate Change and Protection of the Oceans in recognition of the global impact of the breaking Sky Ocean Rescue initiative.