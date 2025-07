ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) has named the senior leadership team for its Italian operation under Stefano Torrisi, managing director.

Joining WBITVP Italia as head of entertainment is Pierangelo Marano, leading creative and strategy for non-scripted, overseeing in-house and third-party entertainment formats and serving as executive producer. Marano was previously with Banijay Italia.

Max Giammarrusti has been named head of production, leading all operational aspects of non-scripted production. He was previously with Banijay Italia.

Nicolás de las Peñas is expanding his current role as business director for WBITVP Spain and Portugal to also oversee finance and operations for the new Italian label.

Torrisi noted: “I am thrilled to have Max, Pierangelo and Nicolás by my side, running this exciting new business. They are all highly skilled and respected in their roles, and their appointments only serve to demonstrate that we are not only committed to being a major force in the dynamic Italian television market, but that we are now also well and truly open for business.”

Ronald Goes, president of WBITVP, added: “Since announcing our plans for a local production unit in Italy earlier this year, we’ve been focused on building the strongest possible team around Stefano to lead it. Max and Pierangelo bring sharp insight, a deep understanding of the Italian market inside and out and impressive international credentials. I’m equally delighted that Nicolás will join them, having agreed to take on this expanded role, so the team can draw on his extensive operational experience and working knowledge of the group. This is a major milestone for the business and, with Stefano’s leadership and this team in place, we have all the ingredients for WBITVP Italia to deliver standout programming, both in Italy and for the WBITVP group as a whole.”