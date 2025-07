ADVERTISEMENT

Gaspard de Chavagnac is stepping down as CEO of Asacha Media Group following its 2024 acquisition by Fremantle.

Exiting to focus on new media investment projects, de Chavagnac will remain a shareholder of Mintee Productions, which he founded in 2017. He steps down following the integration of Asacha’s labels into Fremantle. The portfolio includes Kabo Family, Mintee and Srab Films in France; Picomedia and Stand By Me in Italy; and Arrow Media, Red Planet Pictures and Wag in the U.K.

“I am very proud that, in just four years, my partners and I have built the third largest independent player in the European film and audiovisual production market,” de Chavagnac said. “The development of Asacha Media Group has been a tremendous human, creative and industrial adventure and an immense entrepreneurial success. I’m delighted that the careers of all Asacha Media Group’s associate producers will continue within Fremantle, one of the world’s leading content creation and distribution groups, which shares all the values we initiated. I wish all my associates and the Fremantle teams every success.”

Andrea Scrosati, group COO and CEO for continental Europe at Fremantle, added, “I would like to personally thank Gaspard for his visionary leadership and the pivotal role he has played in both creating Asacha Media Group and successfully leading its integration into the wider Fremantle business. We wish him continued success in his next chapter. The individual Asacha businesses across France, Italy and the U.K. have all complemented our wider portfolio of labels, while maintaining full editorial independence, and the results being delivered by their talented teams perfectly underline the numerous benefits of Fremantle’s global reach and expertise.”