Wattpad Launches New Branded Entertainment Offering

Wattpad Brand Originals is a new branded entertainment offering created to develop branded TV series, films, podcasts and digital media projects from hit Wattpad stories.

From Wattpad Brand Partnerships, the new offering allows brands to tap into and collaborate with Wattpad’s influencers and global Gen Z community.

Wattpad Brand Originals will be supported by Wattpad Studios, Wattpad’s TV, film and publishing division. Wattpad Brand Originals combines Wattpad Brand Partnerships’ global Gen Z expertise, Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology, and the company’s success in producing hit TV shows and films.

To date, nearly 1,500 Wattpad stories have been published as books or adapted for TV or film. Wattpad Brand Originals allows brands to create authentic, Hollywood-quality TV shows, films and digital media projects in collaboration with Gen Z creators on Wattpad. Leveraging Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology to identify stand-out stories among the more than 1 billion uploads on the platform, brands can co-produce a Wattpad Brand Original from an existing popular story on Wattpad with a built-in audience.

“Advertising is evolving, and brands need to find new ways to connect with Gen Z audiences that are spending more of their time in ad-free environments,” said Chris Stefanyk, head of brand partnerships at Wattpad. “Wattpad Brand Originals allow mission-driven brands to work with diverse Gen Z creators to tell meaningful stories that can change the world. This is a chance to support the communities, values, and narratives that are important to Gen Z. Wattpad Brand Originals are the future of branded entertainment. We are bringing together one of the world’s largest IP libraries, a data-driven approach to entertainment, and projects with built-in fan bases that are proven to follow their favorite Wattpad stories to screens.”