Erik Feig Joins Wattpad Studios in Advisory Role

Wattpad has brought in Erik Feig, founder and CEO of Picturestart, to serve in an advisory role to drive Wattpad Studios’ continued growth into 2021.

As an advisor, Feig will provide industry insight and expertise for a variety of Wattpad Studios projects and verticalization initiatives across TV, film and digital content creation and production.

As the founder and CEO of Picturestart, Feig has worked to develop a diverse slate of coming-of-age stories centered on self-discovery, from Unpregnant on HBO Max to Borderlands with Lionsgate and a Grease prequel for Paramount. The former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president’s previous films have collectively grossed more than $13 billion at the box office and include Academy Award-winning La La Land and The Hurt Locker, as well as book adaptations and films geared toward the youth market such as The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games series and Divergent franchise.

“Erik has an incredible talent for recognizing coming-of-age classics and bringing these stories to life in a way that is honest and authentic to the source material,” said Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios. “We are excited to welcome him as an advisor to Wattpad Studios and work more closely with him to bring Wattpad hits to new audiences worldwide.”