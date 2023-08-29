Viaplay Clinches Long-Term Superliga Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group has renewed the rights to Danish 3F Superliga football for a further six seasons, extending its coverage through 2030.

The group will continue to deploy live coverage on the Viaplay streaming service and its TV channels until the end of the 2029/2030 season. It shares the Superliga rights with Danish broadcaster TV 2. Beginning in the upcoming 2024/2025 season, Viaplay will offer three live 3F Superliga matches every week. The pact also includes rights to all games from Denmark’s second-tier 1. Division and covers Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group’s president and CEO, noted: “We have been home to Danish football since 1998 and are proud to secure this key property until the next decade. The 3F Superliga is an attractive competition with passionate fans and proven commercial possibilities. Our extended partnership shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to delivering the very best live sports to our viewers as part of a broad and competitive entertainment offering.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group’s executive VP and chief sports and business development officer, added: “The continuous development of the 3F Superliga has been at the center of Viaplay Group’s long-term relationship with Danish football. Through our support and innovative coverage, we have played our part in its fantastic ongoing growth. Now we are looking forward to working even closer together and taking on the opportunities that the coming years will present.”

Claus Thomsen, CEO of Superligaen, noted: “We are delighted that Viaplay Group will continue as a 3F Superliga broadcast partner for another six years. Viaplay Group’s technical innovation and commercial focus make them a valued partner and a very important contributor to the development of Danish football, and we are confident that together we can add even more value to the product. We couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation until at least 2030.”