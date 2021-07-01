ViacomCBS Simplifies Global Leadership Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a new structure that unifies the U.S. and international businesses, ViacomCBS has promoted Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins to the role of president and CEO for their respective groups.

McCarthy takes on global oversight for MTV Entertainment Group and Robbins for Nickelodeon.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, expands his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’s free-to-air networks around the world.

McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure.

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group’s remit, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally.

Barbara Zaneri takes on the title of chief program acquisitions officer for ViacomCBS, an expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”