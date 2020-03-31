ADVERTISEMENT

As part of our ongoing coverage of how COVID-19 is affecting the media business, we’re introducing a new strand, Staying Connected, featuring feedback from media executives across the globe about how the pandemic has impacted their lives and businesses.

In response to a note from Ricardo Guise, our president and publisher, yesterday, CAKE’s Tom van Waveren, KiKA’s Sebastian Debertin, Home Plate Entertainment’s Bill Schultz and The Jim Henson Company’s Claudia Balzer Scott-Hansen reached out to share their thoughts on COVID-19’s impact.

Tom van Waveren, CEO & Creative Director, CAKE Entertainment

“It is indeed strange to be making sandwiches in my kitchen today instead of having lunch at L’Ondine, my favorite beach restaurant in Cannes, but I am in awe of what people will step up and do for each other, it’s truly inspiring.

We sent the CAKE team to set up office at home two weeks ago and I am happy to know that our employees are as safe as they could be.

We are also very lucky to be in animation, as we have been able to work with our partners to set up everyone for working from home on our productions. We realize many of our colleagues, particularly in all live-action genres, are not as lucky.

Like all nightmares, COVID-19 will also pass, and it will hopefully have taught us not to take all these people for granted that are now stepping in to nurture, care and save without complaining.”

Sebastian Debertin, Head of Fiction, Acquisitions & Co-Productions, KiKA

“Thank you for your publisher’s note. We definitely should not forget the heroes of these months and honor and repay them for their fantastic service for our community.

While we all try to pretend it is business as usual, just done from a home office we are working from or at least in a distance, remote from each other in our offices, we need to strengthen and support each other more than ever. We should turn this terrible experience into a better life for all and not forget those who need our help most.

It is midday and while I am cooking for my kids, I am reading the World Screen newsletter in my home office—lunch break. Thank you and your team for providing me with the latest news from our industry also in these unsettling times.”

Bill Schultz, CEO, Founder & Executive Producer, Home Plate Entertainment

“Ricardo, thank you very much for your heartfelt moving note. Having been in this business for over 30 years, the word ‘unprecedented’ carries significant weight. As hard as it is to lose the comfort of a tradition or routine—hopefully, there’s a silver lining to that as well. I’ll bet your photography is going to be better than it’s ever been.

Hearing your honest heartfelt testimonial makes the beginning of another week of lockdown that much more tolerable. I appreciate what you and your team have done for so many years, covering the kids’ business, but I also appreciate now your willingness to reveal and share your personal humanity with the rest of us.”

Claudia Balzer Scott-Hansen, The Jim Henson Company

“I look forward to a time when we will be able to return to some semblance of routine—I hesitate to call it ‘normalcy,’ as what normal will mean has yet to be defined.

Take care of yourself, enjoy the photographs and the cooking with your family. I hope to see you at the next conference when we will appreciate that rosé so much more than usual.”

We want to hear from you! Our goal is to start a conversation and create a sense of a community at a time when we can’t convene in person. What have been some of the unexpected discoveries or realizations from working from home? Have you discovered a talent or passion that you didn’t have before the pandemic? What are you watching during these stay-at-home measures? And what are your kids watching? What are you most looking forward to doing when the worst of the pandemic has passed? How are you communicating with your teams and allaying their concerns? What are the biggest challenges you are facing in operating your business, even in this highly digitally connected age? Send an email to [email protected] with your thoughts on any or all of the above! We hope you are safe and healthy during these challenging times.

(Note: Feedback may be edited for clarity, length or style at the editor’s discretion.)