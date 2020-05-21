FilmRise & all3media international Ink Programming Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise and all3media international have entered into an agreement that will expand the visibility of the latter’s existing content arrangements on the Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV and The Roku Channel streaming platforms.

Per the deal, FilmRise will function as a service provider and programmer, as well as a marketer of programs. It will work in tandem with all3media international’s team to execute the company’s catalog monetization strategy on the aforementioned streaming services. Wild At Heart, starring Amanda Holden (Britain’s Got Talent, Marple); Fifth Gear, a motor magazine program; The Commander, a crime series from Linda La Plante; and The Village, starring Maxine Peake (The Theory of Everything, Shameless) and David Ryall (Doc Martin, Hysteria) will be among the all3media international programs being made available across multiple markets on these platforms as a result of this new partnership.

Gary Woolf, executive VP of strategic development of all3media international, said: “FilmRise’s technical sophistication complements our existing commercial agreements with these platforms—their robust analytics, strong streaming service relationships, and expertise in effectively monetizing content in the digital platform universe will be a great supplement to our ever-expanding distribution and sales activities.”

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher added: “The combination of all3media international’s deep level of offerings including high-quality programming together with FilmRise’s digital prowess has been exciting for us. We look forward to expanding upon our mutually beneficial relationship.”