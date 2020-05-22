Improved Q4 Results for Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth-quarter revenues at Lionsgate were up slightly to $944.3 million, while the indie studio narrowed its loss to $44.9 million from $155.2 million in the same period last year.

“We reported a strong quarter to end a solid fiscal year despite the disruption posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Our Lionsgate family has risen to the challenge of these unprecedented times with resilience, dedication and collaboration. Thanks to their efforts, Starz is continuing to deliver great entertainment to our audiences in the current at-home environment, and we’re working closely with all of our content partners to ensure that when production resumes and theatres reopen, we will be ready.”

The media networks segment delivered stable revenues of $358 million, with the segment profit of $26 million impacted by costs related to the expansion of StarzPlay globally.

Motion picture revenues were up 10 percent to $393 million, thanks in part to the home-entertainment performance of Knives Out. Segment profit was $101 million.

Television Production segment revenue was $258 million and segment profit was $22 million, driven in part by strong library sales.

Fiscal 2020 revenues rose to $3.9 billion, with a net loss of $188.4 million. The year included a record $600 million in library revenues.

Lionsgate reported a charge of $50.5 million in the quarter due to COVID-19 and related economic disruption.