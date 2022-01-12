STARZ Promotes for Distribution, International Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

STARZ has elevated Darren Nielson to executive VP of distribution and business development and Jeff Cooke to senior VP of programming for international networks.

Based in Santa Monica, Nielson has been leading the international distribution and business development for the STARZ-branded digital and linear services and channels. Nielson has been working closely with Superna Kalle, president of international networks, to develop expansion strategies, identify and evaluate partner opportunities, and source and negotiate distribution agreements with in-territory partners. Nielson joined the company in 2018.

Cooke, who joined STARZ in 2018, has overseen programming for the international expansion of the STARZ direct-to-consumer subscription service STARZPLAY to new global markets. Cooke has defined and implemented the content strategies across all international territories and identified key programming initiatives through data insights and analytics and recently led the charge of the company’s foray into local language original series. Cooke is also based in the Santa Monica office.

“These are two well-deserved promotions that recognize Darren and Jeff’s invaluable and integral contributions to the success of STARZPLAY since our launch more than three years ago,” said Kalle. “Darren has achieved major success in expanding our partner and territory reach to more than 60 countries around the globe, and Jeff has built an incredible track record developing and managing the success of our strong and curated slate of scripted global programming.”