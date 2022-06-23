Spotlight: Paramount Global Content Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Country, on the Paramount Global Content Distribution slate, is inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Also on the slate, the drama So Help Me Todd stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.

Colin From Accounts is an international co-production starring and executive produced by Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. “It is a charming and very funny comedy that was a huge hit at L.A. Screenings,” says Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing.