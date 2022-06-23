MarVista Entertainment Teams with Particular Crowd for Feature Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment, a FOX Entertainment company, and Particular Crowd are co-producing the feature film comedy Daughter of the Bride (w.t.), starring Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden.

The film tells the story of a mother and daughter whose lives are turned upside down when the mom announces her engagement to a mystery man she’s only been dating for a few weeks. Harden (Pollock, Mystic River, Into the Wild, The Morning Show, The Newsroom) plays the mother opposite Halston Sage (Paper Towns, Neighbors, Before I Fall, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Last Summer), who plays her daughter.

The cast also includes Andrew Richardson (The Independent, Killer Among Us, A Call to Spy) and Aidan Quinn (Practical Magic, Legends of the Fall, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, The American Guest).

Daughter of the Bride (w.t.) is being directed by Annette Haywood Carter (Savannah, Foxfire), based off an original screenplay from Karen Bloch Morse (Ice Castles; American Girl: Lea to the Rescue; Same Time, Next Christmas). Executive producers are MarVista’s Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew and Particular Crowd’s Mariana Sanjurjo, Peter Bevan and Tomás Yankelevich. Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Julie Yorn and Patrick Walmsley are producers.