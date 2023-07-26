Spotlight: FilmRise

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this summer, FilmRise revealed that it had surpassed the 250 FAST channel mark with its global offering and plans to launch another 133 services in 2023, bringing its total bouquet to 384 channels available in the U.S. and internationally. Since launching in 2019, FilmRise’s FAST channels have expanded to 52 platforms across 15 territories, with partners such as Google TV, LG, Rakuten TV, Plex and VIZIO. FilmRise’s Tejas Shah, senior VP of commercial strategy and analytics, outlines the company’s FAST strategy.

“FilmRise has witnessed the transformation of the FAST space from a niche novelty to the first thing you see on a smart TV,” says Shah. “FilmRise’s selection of channels has grown with that maturation, beginning with channels curated by genre for enthusiast audiences to finding popular IP to stream on their own 24/7 single-series channels such as Heartland, Forensic Files and Unsolved Mysteries.”

The offering further includes FilmRise Action, FilmRise Western, FilmRise True Crime, FilmRise Free Movies, FilmRise Black TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Anime and FilmRise British TV, along with channels for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Cheaters, Unspeakable, World’s Most Evil Killers, 21 Jump Street, The Rifleman and Hell’s Kitchen with Kitchen Nightmares. FilmRise also has a slate of original productions, including the true-crime series Bloodline Detectives, hosted by Nancy Grace.

The company currently has 251 FAST channels live, with 192 FAST channels in North America, 53 in Europe and 6 in LatAm. The plans to launch an additional 133 FAST channels within the next few months targets platforms such as Amazon Freevee, VIZIO, Plex, Sling and Rakuten TV.

With its international footprint, FilmRise localizes channels with a selection available in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian and Nordic languages.

Since 2019, FilmRise FAST channels have grown at a compound growth rate of 44 percent, with over 1.4 billion hours streamed in that time. “In 2023, FilmRise is on pace to exceed our all-time high hours streamed set in 2022,” Shah adds.

North America has been the driver in terms of FAST growth, but there is plenty of opportunity on the horizon internationally, Shah says. “Cord-cutting outside the U.S. and Canada has been slower, but we do see it accelerating exponentially. The greatest growth opportunities are in those markets with great broadband and smart-TV penetration, where we can replicate the user experience we have refined over the past four years.

“In addition, a global trend will be the path to discovery,” Shah continues. “With the proliferation of channels, decision paralysis has come to FAST. Enhanced UI and AI capabilities to surface channels based on user behavior and preferences will drive better performance for everyone, even allowing niche channels to coexist alongside more mainstream content.”

FilmRise has already achieved 90 percent global reach on connected devices with a combination of branded apps as well as its curated and single-IP FAST channels on all the major CTV devices, including Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG and others.

Additionally, the company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes across all genres.