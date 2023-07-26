BAFTA Confirms Chairs & Deputy Chairs

ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA has confirmed the new and returning chairs and deputy chairs of its film and television committees.

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at UKTV, has been newly elected as chair of BAFTA’s television committee. Christine Healy, COO of Keshet Productions UK, has been newly elected deputy chair.

Anna Higgs, managing director of Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, has been re-elected as chair of BAFTA’s film committee, having held the position of chair for the previous two years, and deputy chair two years prior. Higgs will serve alongside Emily Stillman, senior VP at Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden, who has been newly elected deputy chair.

As previously announced, Sara Putt was recently appointed by the board as chair of BAFTA in June 2023. Tara Saunders continues as chair of the games committee, alongside deputy chair Des Gayle.

Putt said: “We are so grateful to our Sector Committee members who are comprised of people from across the screen industries who generously volunteer their time and expertise. We are delighted to see Anna Higgs re-elected as our film committee chair and to welcome Hilary Rosen to the chair of the television committee for the first time. Together with Tara Saunders, who chairs BAFTA’s games committee, and our deputy chairs Emily Stillman for film, Christine Healy for TV and Des Gayle for games, our committees play a central role in ensuring BAFTA’s activities, including our world-leading awards, support and spotlight the screen industries and the talented people within them.”