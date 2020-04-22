Sir Peter Ustinov Television Scriptwriting Award Competition Opens

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sir Peter Ustinov Television Scriptwriting Award, which is presented each year by the Foundation of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, has officially opened for submissions for the 2020 competition.

The competition is designed to motivate novice non-U.S. writers under the age of 30, offering them recognition and encouragement that can lead to a successful career in television scriptwriting. The winning scriptwriter will be flown to New York City and presented with a $2,500 prize at the International Emmy World Television Festival on November 21. There, the script will be read by actors in front of an audience. The winner will also be invited to take part in the red carpet festivities at the 48th International Emmy Awards on November, 23.

The deadline for submissions is July 1.