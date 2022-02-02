Sharon Levi Joins yes Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based outfit behind the hit series Fauda, Your Honor and Shtisel, has tapped Sharon Levi as managing director.

Levi will lead yes Studio’s distribution and co-production arm, following the departure of yes Studios Founder Danna Stern. She will oversee the distribution of yes Studios’ series as well as develop co-production opportunities for yes’s scripted titles with international partners.

Levi has over 20 years of experience in music and television, most recently serving as head of sales at Armoza Formats.

Levi said: “I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed “yes Studios” brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences. I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience-pleasing titles. I’d like to thank Danna for the amazing work and contribution to the positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”

Stern commented: “I wish Sharon and the entire team at yes Studios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers. I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great storytelling can come from everywhere.”