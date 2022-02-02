FilmRise Picks Up Kiwi Indie Film for North America

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the North American distribution rights to The Justice of Bunny King, the feature film directorial debut of New Zealander Gaysorn Thavat.

The film follows Bunny King, a headstrong mother of two with a sketchy past, who makes a living by washing windows at traffic lights. She saves every cent to try to regain custody of her children and help her runaway teenage niece, leading her toward a showdown with the authorities.

Essie Davis (The Babadook, Assassin’s Creed) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho, The Power of the Dog) star in the lead roles.

The Justice of Bunny King, produced by Emma Slade of Firefly Films (Come to Daddy, The Changeover), premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where it received the Special Jury Mention for the Nora Ephron Award, and was an Official Selection at the 2021 Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Melbourne International Film Festival and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

“This is another set of excellent performances that will be added to our ever-growing library of diverse and independent films that tell often overlooked stories,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. “Through a rawness of someone who has hit rock bottom, both Essie Davis and Thomasin McKenzie convey the very real struggles that many families face on a daily basis.”

Jonathan Walik, international sales executive for Protagonist, who negotiated the deal, said, “Essie Davis gives yet another tour de force performance in what has become a career full of them in this critically acclaimed debut. We’re thrilled that The Justice of Bunny King has found a home with FilmRise in North America and have no doubt that their expertise in handling outstanding independent film will allow the film to reach as wide an audience as possible.”