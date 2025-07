ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Waisglass (Ginny & Georgia) has joined the cast of Tubi’s upcoming rom-com film How to Lose a Popularity Contest.

Waisglass will star as an organized perfectionist who has accepted her fate as an unpopular high schooler looking forward to a future at a prestigious college where no one will call her by the unfortunate nickname she received from a classmate, played by Chase Hudson (Downfalls High), years prior.

The film is being executive produced by Devorah Moos Hankin, with Lori Massini executive producing and Lindsay Macadam and Jason Fischer producing on behalf of Great Pacific Media, a Thunderbird company.

“I have wanted to be part of a rom-com since I was a little kid, and this script is that and so much more,” Waisglass said. “We’re having the best time making it, and I can’t wait for people to see the film.”

“Sara has all the qualities of a true rom-com actress,” Hudson commented. “She’s so sweet and funny and a true pro when it comes to her craft! I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi, added, “Sara’s on-screen charisma and vulnerability are a perfect contrast with Chase’s roguish charm. We’re excited to keep up the momentum with younger viewers by bringing fun and engaging YA content to Tubi with How to Lose a Popularity Contest.”