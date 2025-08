ADVERTISEMENT

CBC/Radio-Canada’s streaming services, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV, are now available on Rogers Xfinity in Canada.

“As Canadians increasingly turn to streaming and connected TV platforms, our new partnership with Rogers invites millions of viewers across the country to discover CBC’s award-winning programming,” said Barbara Williams, executive VP of the CBC. “With the launch of CBC Gem on Rogers Xfinity, we will be able to better serve audiences in Canada with the news and entertainment they want, however and wherever they want it.”

“Bringing ICI TOU.TV to Rogers Xfinity offers new possibilities for Francophones across the country to access a wide variety of French-language content from Radio-Canada and its partners,” said Dany Meloul, executive VP of Radio-Canada. “This aligns perfectly with our mandate to promote our language and culture and to offer Canadians a true alternative in their own language.”