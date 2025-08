ADVERTISEMENT

CBC/Radio-Canada has become the national media partner of the Canada Games Council (CGC) in a multiyear deal running from 2025 through 2031.

The partnership covers the next four editions of the multi-sport event for up-and-coming athletes. The 2025 edition takes place in St. Johns this August, with the 2027 edition slated for Quebec City. Dates for the 2029 and 2031 events have not yet been determined.

The Canadian pubcaster will deliver coverage in English on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube channel; and in French in the sports section of ICI TOU.TV and via the ICI TOU.TV app.

“This collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada marks a significant moment for the Canada Games movement,” stated Kelly-Ann Paul, president and CEO of the CGC. “It not only ensures a national platform for incredible Canada Games athletes and their stories but also significantly amplifies our shared commitment to celebrating the unifying nature of sport from coast to coast to coast.”

“Sports is a uniquely unifying force in bringing Canadians together,” said Marie-Philippe Bouchard, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada. “CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s amateur athletes, and there is no better way to do so than to partner with the Canada Games Council to showcase our country’s largest amateur sport competition.”