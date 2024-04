ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s new Federal Budget includes C$42 million ($30.4 million) in funding for pubcaster CBC/Radio-Canada, which last December said it was facing C$125 million ($90.6 million) in financial pressures for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

“This is welcome news,” said Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada. “This investment, together with the steps we have taken since December, means we will be able to stabilize our operations, preserve jobs and continue to invest in programs and services. That is good news for Canadians, who continue to depend on their public broadcaster for trusted news and information, and great Canadian programming like the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Facing a budget shortfall, CBC/Radio-Canada announced a range of cost cuts last fall, including headcount reductions. It has reduced its workforce by 141 employees and cut 205 vacant positions. Its new funding means it can balance its budget without significant additional cuts.