ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth-quarter revenues at Fox Corporation rose by 6 percent to $3.29 billion, with net income rising to $719 million.

“Fiscal 2025 was another outstanding year for FOX, demonstrating broad-based strength across our businesses and achieving record financial results, all while making important investments in our digital growth assets,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO. “We enter fiscal 2026 with solid operational and financial momentum and look forward to another exciting year that will include the launch of FOX One. We remain confident that our focused strategy, leadership position in key verticals and strong balance sheet will continue to deliver value to all shareholders. Underscoring our confidence in the trajectory of the business, this morning we announced a $5 billion increase to our share repurchase authorization and an increase in our semi-annual dividend to $0.28 per share.”

Affiliate fee revenues were up 3 percent, with a 4 percent gain in the television segment and 2 percent at the cable networks. Ad revenues were also up, rising by 7 percent thanks to Tubi, stronger news ratings and pricing, partially offset by the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América. Other revenues increased 33 percent, primarily due to higher content revenues.

FOX One, a new streaming service bringing together all of FOX’s news, sports and entertainment branded content, is set to arrive in the U.S on August 21, priced at $19.99 per month. Users will be able to bundle FOX One and FOX Nation for $24.99 per month.

“We’re eager to launch FOX One in just a few weeks and super serve our viewers with the best in live news, sports and entertainment content all in one place,” said Pete Distad, CEO of direct to consumer at Fox Corporation. “In bringing together the full power of the FOX content portfolio in one service, we have created a great value proposition and user experience that will appeal to the cord-cutter and cord-never fans currently not served by conventional pay TV packages.”