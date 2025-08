ADVERTISEMENT

Largo.ai, a provider of AI-driven solutions for the film, TV and advertising industries, has acquired the London-based market research technology and consultancy firm QuMind.

Largo.ai, which counts Sylvester Stallone as an investor, will use the acquisition to drive its presence in the advertising and marketing vertical, leveraging its “Simulated Audience” technology to deliver quantitative data on audience engagement. QuMind delivers market insights and analytics through its ResTech platform. The integration of Largo.ai’s Simulated Audience technology will be introduced gradually.

Sami Arpa, CEO and co-founder of Largo.ai, said: “We’re excited to be joining forces with QuMind, who share our vision for redefining the future of AI-assisted market insights. As an early pioneer in AI-powered analytics, QuMind is perfectly aligned with our mission to enhance, not replace, human creativity and expertise. AI is a powerful tool to augment decision-making, accelerate innovation, and unlock deeper audience understanding. By combining Largo.ai’s cutting-edge technology with QuMind’s deep industry knowledge, we’re not just moving faster, we’re thinking smarter and connecting more meaningfully with consumers. Working together we hope to push the boundaries whilst respecting the creative contributions that make advertising content magic.”

Mark Ursell, CEO and founder of QuMind, added: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Largo to push the boundaries of AI-assisted market insights and deliver next level AI driven data that clients can trust. To date, the increased use of synthetic data has raised serious issues of data provenance and the quality of data—something that the marketing insights industry has yet to fully solve. The Largo approach of using a patented ‘walled garden’ data set, generated via a questionnaire, solves these challenges head on. In so doing, it marks a pivotal time for the marketing insights industry, and we’re excited to bring it to market.”