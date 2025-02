ADVERTISEMENT

Largo.ai, which provides AI-driven solutions for the film, TV and advertising industries, has closed its Series A financing round, securing a $7.5 million investment with backing from, among others, Sylvester Stallone.

Co-led by Los Angeles-based TI Capital and Switzerland- and Los Angeles-based QBIT Capital, participation in the funding round includes Atreides Management from Boston; Stallone, who is backing the venture as a strategic partner; and Thomas Tippl, former vice chairman and COO of Activision Blizzard (acquired by Microsoft), with further investment from DAA Capital.

Largo.ai is currently working with over 600 companies, including several Hollywood studios and large agencies. It will now expand its core offering with the launch of its Version 3 into the market. The new version will provide actionable recommendations together with its existing tools and generate early creative concepts that mimic how the content will look in the final production stages.

Largo.ai’s patented core technologies employ a unique approach to understanding content by analyzing cinematographic patterns and simulating real human behavior. These two foundational methods serve as the basis for advanced AI models that assess a project’s structural patterns, strengths and weaknesses, anticipated audience emotions, demographic reach and expected audience size. They also provide both qualitative and quantitative insights into audience preferences—highlighting what they are likely to enjoy or reject.

Sami Arpa, CEO and co-founder of Largo.ai, said: “When we set out on this journey in 2020 for Largo.ai, the role of AI in filmmaking was confined to the streaming giants. Our mission was to level the playing field for the rest of the industry, which has stayed more traditional to date. Over the last two years, as technologies like ChatGPT have become embedded in our everyday lives, the fear of AI has diminished, and its adoption curve is dramatically changing. People have woken up to the limitless potential of using AI as an assistance tool. It’s about creating better content in a faster, easier and less risky way.

“We are proud to have been at the forefront of this movement and, with the support from our investors and strategic partners who share our vision, we can now truly push the boundaries of AI integration for the movie and advertising industries. Working with our growing community of filmmakers, brands and agencies, we are committed to continuing to innovate together.”