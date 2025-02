ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) Foundation and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP) have partnered for a virtual public event featuring leading Hollywood executives on February 25 to showcase ways to break into the entertainment industry.

The event, titled “Breaking In,” will be hosted by the HRTS Foundation over Zoom on February 25 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. It will have a panel and a Q&A with leading Hollywood executives, producers, agents and recruiters pulling back on their journeys navigating Hollywood.

Panelists include Tim McNeal, president of the HRTS board of directors and senior VP of creative talent, development and inclusion at Disney Entertainment Television; Cliff Decatrel, HRTS associates board member and producer and development executive at Deca-Media; Janaé Désiré, HRTS associates board member and director of development for Universal Content Productions at NBCUniversal; Shakira Hedgpeth, HRTS associates board member and TV literary agent at Kaplan Stahler Agency; Kristena Hatcher, program consultant for EICOP and founder and CEO of North Star Focus; and Mimi Vengoechea, unscripted casting director at Go For Casting. EICOP alum Jon Lee, literary manager at Circle Management + Production, will moderate.

The HRTS Foundation was established in 2022 upon HRTS’s 75th anniversary to create pathways for success in entertainment for individuals with underrepresented voices. EICOP is known for its longstanding HCBU IN LA and HBCU IN NY programs.

Membership is not required to attend “Breaking In.” Registration is free at the HRTS and EICOP websites.

“Presenting the first HRTS Foundation event in partnership with such a powerful force and high-impact organization as EICOP is an honor,” said Melissa Grego, CEO of HRTS and chairperson of the HRTS Foundation. “This collaboration will propel our mission to reach as many students and individuals considering the possibilities in the entertainment industry as possible with the information and insight they will need to thrive.”

“We’re excited to partner with the HRTS Foundation on this impactful forum dedicated to opening doors to the entertainment industry,” commented Stacy Milner, president and CEO of EICOP. “Every career begins with access, opportunity and a commitment to learn—‘Breaking In’ brings all of these elements together. This event is about equipping the next generation with the tools, knowledge and inspiration they need to take their first steps toward achieving their dreams.”

Philippe Maigret, president of the HRTS Foundation, board member of HRTS and president and managing director of ITV Studios America, added, “Free event programming has always been part of the vision for The HRTS Foundation. This initiative speaks to the enthusiasm across the HRTS community and the industry at large to provide the education and access necessary for successful careers in entertainment.”