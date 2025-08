ADVERTISEMENT

The Kitchen has added Liz Clarke to its international team as director of global sales, based in London.

Based in London, Clarke joins the active international team immediately and will participate in the upcoming IBC and MIPCOM events this fall.

“With Liz’s background in building, implementing and managing sales strategies globally, I couldn’t think of a better leader to continue to grow The Kitchen’s reach within the EMEA and AsiaPac regions,” said Deeny Kaplan, executive VP and chief marketing officer. “She also has a strong understanding of AI technology, which is an excellent complement to the direction that The Kitchen is headed in the AI realm.”

“As The Kitchen continues to grow, adding services and personnel globally, there is no doubt that Liz will play an important role in the company’s expansion,” Kaplan added.

Clarke said, “The U.K. is the epicenter of the global language services industry for the entertainment production market. I’ve lived in London my entire life and look to expand my relationships locally and abroad. Utilizing my knowledge of the business, from many diverse perspectives, I believe I can build an even stronger presence within this market, and very much look forward to doing so. With our European language hub in Madrid, and our executive and home hub in Miami, along with our expanding Los Angeles presence, I believe that the London market will grow even stronger because of our new association.”