POPS Taps NBCU Exec as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT

POPS Worldwide has appointed Umeet Shah, recently with NBCUniversal, as chief financial officer (CFO).

Shah will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company. Shah will be based at the office in Ho Chi Minh City.

Previously, Shah worked in sports rights management and broadcasting at Nimbus Sports, involved in financial management of multiyear sports rights, and recently with NBCUniversal, where he was CFO for international networks business for AsiaPac, with linear and digital brands like E!, DreamworksTV, Diva, Bravo and StudioUniversal.

Umeet commented: “I am super excited and honored to join the team at POPS Worldwide, looking forward to contributing to its vision and next phase of growth. It’s an incredible time for digital video entertainment business with the convergence of technology, creativity, data analytics, innovation and I am thrilled to be joining a company that is in the midst of this exciting journey.”

Esther Nguyen, founder and CEO of POPS Worldwide, commented: “We are so excited to have Umeet officially join the POPS family as our new CFO. His considerable depth of knowledge and experience optimizing long-term growth plans of businesses around the world will undoubtedly be a valuable asset for POPS as we continue our rapid expansion across the region.”