HBO Max Officially Launches

ADVERTISEMENT

The HBO Max streaming platform has officially launched today, featuring an array of content curated from across WarnerMedia’s catalog and a roster of new Max originals, along with acquired franchises and films.

The new direct-to-consumer platform features 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO service; movies and TV series from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max originals.

“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max—a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow.”

Max originals available at launch include Love Life, On the Record, Legendary, Craftopia, Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. Throughout the summer, new originals will debut, including Karma, a second season of Doom Patrol, a second season of Sesame Workshop’s Esme & Roy, the return of Search Party, the first of four animated specials of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, the 1988-set comedy Frayed, the British animal-rescue series The Dog House, the generational family docuseries The House of Ho, the animated children’s series Tig N’ Seek and Seth Rogen’s feature-length comedy An American Pickle.

HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 films within the first year. Starting today, audiences can stream all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will also be available on HBO Max via the HBO service.

Existing HBO NOW direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum and Verizon Fios Internet, will get instant access to HBO Max today at no extra cost. Current HBO subscribers who get their service and are direct-billed through AT&T, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Cox, Hulu, Optimum, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios TV and select independent cable, broadband and telco providers through the NCTC like WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV, among others, now also have access to HBO Max at no extra cost. New subscribers can sign up for HBO Max through HBOMax.com or through AT&T, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Apple, Cox, Google Play, Hulu, Optimum, Samsung Smart TV, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV and select independent cable, broadband and telco providers through the NCTC, including WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV.

HBO Max can be accessed across a range of supported devices, including Android phones and tablets, Android TV including Sony Android TVs (2016 models and later), Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD), Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, computers (Chromebooks, PC and Mac browsers), select Samsung Smart TVs (models 2016 to 2020), PlayStation 4 systems and Xbox One.