Pechino Express Tops March’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Pechino Express, a new local adaptation of the adventure competition Peking Express for Sky Uno in Italy, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in March, according to The WIT.

The series, which previously aired on Rai 2, has racked up 302,000 Instagram followers since its debut on March 10. It features ten duos of celebrity contestants embarking on a trip across the Sultans Trail with a budget of only one euro per day. Pechino Express is hosted by TV personality Costantino della Gherardesca, who has 320,000 followers.

March’s second-place title with 174,000 followers, the Disney+ series Moon Knight stars Ethan Hawke (522,000 followers) and May Calamawy (40,000). Based on the Marvel comic books, Moon Knight centers on Marc Spector, a former CIA agent, who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman, but after his life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu, he becomes Moon Knight.

The reality competition El hotel de los famosos sees 16 Argentinean celebrities undergo a four-month confinement in a hotel, either as guests or staff members, vying for a cash prize. The series has picked up 112,000 followers since its debut on Canal 13 (El Trece) in Argentina. Carolina Ardohain (7.1 million followers) and Leandro Leunis (872,000) host the series.

In fourth place, the Paramount+ action series Halo (103,000) is based on the international hit video game franchise. It dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Pablo Schreiber, who has 418,000 followers, stars.

Rounding out the top five, Calle 7 (95,000) premiered on Telefuturo in Paraguay last month with hosts Kassandra Frutos (199,000 followers) and Dani Willigs (34,000). The new local adaptation of the entertainment show sees a group of young people participate in various challenges to avoid elimination and win a grand prize.

Por Ti (Because of You) has picked up 70,000 followers on Instagram for sixth place since its premiere on SIC in Portugal last month. Starring Lourenço Ortigão (937,000 followers), Diogo Amaral (487,000) and Filipa Areosa (170,000), the telenovela is about a conflict between two villages, which is accentuated by a project to build a dam that will submerge one of them.

March’s seventh-place series, The Origin—A, B, or What? (37,000) is a talent contest that features trainees being evaluated on their skills by senior K-pop artists, expert judges and live audience members. The chosen members will make their debut in a new boy group in the first half of 2022. The Origin—A, B, or What? airs on MBC in South Korea.

Taking the eighth slot with 35,000 followers, the Portuguese adaptation of Taskmaster premiered on RTP1 last month. Hosted by comedians Nuno Markl (800,000 followers) and Vasco Palmeirim (453,000), it features a pair of comedians as the”Taskmasters” who set a group of celebrities a range of challenges and ultimately decide who wins.

La Voz Uruguay, with 33,000 followers for ninth place, made its debut on Canal 10 (Saeta) in March. In the local adaptation of The Voice, the mentors are Agustín Casanova (2.6 million followers), Lucas Sugo (605,000), Valeria Lynch (124,000) and Ruben Rada (100,000).

Baila conmigo (Dance with Me) has picked up 27,000 followers for tenth place since it began airing on Cuatro in Spain. Hosted by Nagore Robles (1.3 million followers), the daily dating show features two celebrities looking for love, each living with three suitors in a luxury mansion. At the end of the week, the suitors can be replaced by a new single person, until she or he has found “the one.”

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.