Paul Anderson Exits Network 10

Paul Anderson is stepping down as CEO of Network 10 and executive VP for Australia and New Zealand at ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

Anderson’s resignation is effective immediately but he will remain in the role in an interim position as the company implements a new management structure. VCNI is not seeking a successor to Anderson. Instead, it will put in place two co-leads for the Australia and New Zealand business who will report into Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations in Australia and the U.K. Beverley McGarvey has been upped to chief content officer and executive VP of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand. VCNI is recruiting a co-lead to oversee commercial activities and operations.

“Network 10 has performed very well this year, with 11 consecutive weeks of audience share growth,” Kyriacou said. “We want to build on that momentum, while at the same time leveraging the powerful ViacomCBS brands and assets from both a content and revenue perspective. I would like to thank Paul for his leadership of Network 10; it is a credit to him and his team that the business has continued to compete and evolve despite the inevitable distractions that have come with recent changes in ownership. I’m grateful for the ongoing support he has offered me to help the business transition to a new management team and structure.”

Kyriacou added: “Beverley is an experienced creative leader with a great track record of serving local audiences. She shares my excitement about the extra dimension that ViacomCBS’s ownership can bring to our business in Australia and I’m looking forward to working with her, Henriette and the rest of the senior leadership team to realize those benefits.”

VCNI has also appointed Henriette Rothschild as interim chief transformation officer. “The appointment of Henriette reflects the work we are undertaking to ensure the merged Network 10 and ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand businesses are well-positioned for the future.”

Anderson added, “The past 17 years at Network 10 have been the best years of my professional life. I have worked with some extraordinary people—both in front of and behind the camera—and have been given some amazing opportunities. Now it’s time for me to try something different and eventually look for new opportunities and experiences.

“Thanks to the hard work, passion and professionalism of everyone at Network 10, and now as part of ViacomCBS, the business is extremely well placed for the future. The combination of Network 10 and ViacomCBS is a real game-changer in the Australian market, creating a unique and powerful media group that owns some of the most innovative entertainment and media brands locally and globally.”