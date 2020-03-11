Znak & Co Enters Podcast Arena

Thursday, March 12, 2020
Kristin Brzoznowski


Znak & Co has launched a new podcast division, landing a commission for the weekly podcast West:Word for Sky Atlantic in the U.K.

Znak & Co will also form a partnership with the podcast production company Coex Studios across multiple projects. Under the deal, the two companies will create, develop and produce nonfiction audio programming.

Znak & Co’s successful fan show West:Word will return as the official weekly podcast for the hit HBO series Westworld season three on Sky Atlantic.

As the producers of Netflix’s hit series I Am A Killer, the division will also build on Znak & Co’s reputation for delivering crime programming and access with a slate of true-crime podcasts in development. Znak & Co’s head of factual, Danny Tipping, will serve as executive producer across the slate.

Natalka Znak, president of Znak & Co, said: “Podcasts are the perfect next step for Znak & Co, allowing us to build on our expertise in producing fan shows, and create further great crime content with the team from Netflix’s hit I Am A Killer. We are delighted to be launching with leaders in this space Coex Studios, and with them, we plan to excite the marketplace with our development slate quickly.”

Colin Carvalho Burgess, founder of Coex Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such an ambitious company as Znak & Co. With our joint expertise in creating fan shows and their impressive reputation for producing world-class factual content, we aim to build a thriving entertainment podcast division.”











