Industry Vets Launch IP-Focused Capacitor Studios

Capacitor Studios, a new IP-focused television and film production company, has been launched by Paul Hanson, former Covert Media CEO, Annapurna Productions COO and QED co-founder, and Surge Licensing’s Elan Freedman, as well as Ian McGloin and Asa Greenberg.

The studio aims to create and scale entertainment and consumer product franchises, taking a 360-degree approach to IP that integrates consumer products licensing with TV and OTT series and feature film production. Capacitor will launch with a slate of episodic and feature titles for children, family and young adult audiences, in partnership with leaders from the toy, traditional publishing, digital publishing, video game and hobby game industries.

Capacitor’s initial projects include an animated series based on the Feisty Pets global toy brand. One of the company’s first feature titles is an animated and live-action hybrid based on the designer vinyl toy phenomenon Kid Robot. Matt Ember and Tom Astle (Home) adapted the screenplay and Rob Rugan will direct.

Hanson will serve as CEO of Capacitor, Greenberg as the company’s head of corporate development and McGloin as head of content strategy. Surge Licensing’s Elan Freedman will oversee the company’s IP, franchise and brand management activities while Mark Freedman will oversee all licensing activities as the company’s joint venture partner.

Hanson said: “It all starts with great storytelling that turns audiences into rabid fans. That passion drives a desire for further engagement with a brand or franchise, potentially including toys and other consumer products, video games, hobby games and publishing. With world-class production and licensing groups under the same roof, we are uniquely suited to deliver tons of value to the global marketplace.”

Freedman added: “Independent IP creators, including those with tremendous brands, have been disconnected from the global entertainment world, leaving licensors with very few strategic options. By blending our collective backgrounds in IP, consumer products and content, our team is poised to address the needs of living and breathing brands and translate them into media and merchandising powerhouses.”