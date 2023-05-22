Paramount Global Rebrands VIS

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global’s ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has been rebranded as Paramount Television International Studios (PTIS) under the leadership of Maria Kyriacou.

“As part of George Cheeks’ global content group, we will operate as one aligned business, adopting the best practice and discipline from our U.S. counterparts, paired with the ability to support local adaptations of global franchises,” said Kyriacou, president of broadcast and studios international, in an internal note to staff. “And, as part of Pam Kaufman’s international markets organization, we will work in lock step with the Paramount+ team to ensure we support the growth of the service in markets worldwide.”

Sarah Rose has expanded her responsibilities as chief operating and commercial officer for international studios as well as UK broadcast.

Reporting to Rose, James Tatam will serve as senior VP of business and revenue for broadcast U.K. and studios Europe, leading business and revenue for the studio in Europe. Sebastian Vibes, VP of sales and co-production, will report to Tatam as well as to Samuel Duque for all co-productions between Spain, Portugal and LatAm.

Rose and Tatam will work closely with Cibele Salomao, VP of finance and operations, who will lead finance for PTIS and will report to Suki Gill, CFO for Paramount’s international TV media networks.

Antony Smith becomes VP of production and will lead production across the studio in the U.K. and Europe. Report to Rose, Smith will work with key production leads across the markets, including Steffen Kottkamp, VP of production in Germany.

Reporting to Kyriacou, Kate Laffey has expanded her responsibilities with leadership of the European studio content, as VP, head of content for PTIS U.K. and Europe. In this new role, Laffey will work closely with the creative leads across key European markets, including Ben Frow and Sebastian Cardwell in the U.K., Susanne Schildknecht in Germany and, soon to be appointed, new creative leads in Italy and France. Laffey will also work closely with Beverley McGarvey in Australia and Katrina Kowalski in Canada.

In Latin America, Dario Turovelzky has expanded oversight leading the LatAm studio as well as original Spanish and Portuguese content, in addition to his leadership of broadcast in Latin America.

Reporting to Turovelzky, Samuel Duque will serve as senior VP and general manager for Telecolombia International Studios (TIS) Productions, studio LatAm, with oversight in the region, as an independent entity within Paramount.

In Israel, Ananey studio and broadcast business will continue to operate as an independent entity within PTIS, with Orly Atlas-Katz, CEO and executive VP of Paramount Israel, reporting directly to Kyriacou.

As part of the closer relationship with Cheeks’ CBS group, PTIS will benefit from the business affairs leadership of John Phillips, executive VP of business affairs for CBS Studios. Phillips will work closely with Kathryn Richardson, senior VP, BALA, studios and regional BALA lead U.K. and Israel, and Juan Delgado, VP, BALA, studio and regional BALA lead LatAm, who have expanded their responsibilities to co-lead the Studio BALA area.