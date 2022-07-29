Paramount Global Appoints President & CEO for International Markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Kaufman has been appointed president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences at Paramount Global, a newly created role that reports directly to Bob Bakish.

Raffaele Annecchino has decided to leave the company in his role as president and CEO of Paramount International Networks, Studios and Streaming.

Kaufman had previously been serving as president of global consumer products and experiences for Paramount. She takes on this newly created post, which reflects Paramount’s ongoing strategy of globalizing its operations, with immediate effect.

Kaufman will now be responsible for driving the continued growth of Paramount’s international business and ensuring the strength of the company’s international operations across six continents, including broadcast and cable networks, streaming and studios and the company’s commercial capabilities. She will work closely with Paramount’s international leadership team, as well as the global content and streaming organization to do so, including helping to guide the continued international rollout of Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

“Pam has been the strategic force behind growing and expanding some of the most iconic global franchises and properties in entertainment,” said Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount. “She is a proven and trusted, visionary leader who has transformed our consumer products organization by driving innovation and operating as a global business. Pam is uniquely qualified to lead our international business as we expand and diversify our worldwide footprint and accelerate Paramount’s transformation to operating with a truly global approach.”

Bakish added, “I want to extend my thanks to Raffaele Annecchino for the critical role he has played in building Paramount’s international business and expanding our global footprint. I am grateful for the dedication he has shown throughout his 25 years at Paramount and wish him well in the future.”

“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Paramount’s international business,” said Kaufman. “I know firsthand the global strength of our brand portfolio, and I look forward to working with Bob and the incredible international team as we continue pursuing our global growth strategy, investing in key partnerships, furthering our push into mobile and digital platforms in new markets and operating as one team globally.”