Friday, July 17, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Nucleus to Bring Kingfountain Fantasy Books to TV

Nucleus to Bring Kingfountain Fantasy Books to TV

Kristin Brzoznowski 10 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Nucleus Media Rights has reached an agreement with fantasy author Jeff Wheeler to adapt his best-selling Kingfountain book series for television.

The fantasy novels follow the exploits of a little boy who is taken hostage by his father’s enemy. Under the licensing deal, Wheeler will be involved on the creative side of development for the series. Production is expected to begin next year.

Bruno Zarka, CEO of Nucleus Media Rights, said: “Jeff is a well-established master at storytelling and character development. We are thrilled to partner with him to bring the exceptional Kingfountain landscape to life on television screens.”

Wheeler added: “Nucleus Media was the natural choice for developing the Kingfountain series for television. We have a shared goal of telling stories that will enthrall the whole family and I am excited to get to work on bringing this to fruition.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Network 10 Alum Appointed BritBox Oz Country Manager

BritBox has appointed Moira Hogan as country manager to lead the BritBox Australia strategy and team, joining from Network 10.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.