Nucleus to Bring Kingfountain Fantasy Books to TV

Nucleus Media Rights has reached an agreement with fantasy author Jeff Wheeler to adapt his best-selling Kingfountain book series for television.

The fantasy novels follow the exploits of a little boy who is taken hostage by his father’s enemy. Under the licensing deal, Wheeler will be involved on the creative side of development for the series. Production is expected to begin next year.

Bruno Zarka, CEO of Nucleus Media Rights, said: “Jeff is a well-established master at storytelling and character development. We are thrilled to partner with him to bring the exceptional Kingfountain landscape to life on television screens.”

Wheeler added: “Nucleus Media was the natural choice for developing the Kingfountain series for television. We have a shared goal of telling stories that will enthrall the whole family and I am excited to get to work on bringing this to fruition.”