HBO Max Slates A World of Calm

HBO Max has commissioned A World of Calm, a ten-episode series that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by a roster of A-list stars.

HBO Max’s first project in the health and wellness space, A World of Calm is the product of a collaboration between the makers of the sleep, meditation and relaxation app Calm and Nutopia, the team behind the Nat Geo series One Strange Rock. Among the stars lending their voices for the series’ narration are Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

Each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on the success of Calm’s Sleep Stories, each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel and transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and kids’ programming for HBO Max, said: “With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help. With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine.”

Jane Root, Nutopia CEO and founder, said: “We are thrilled to work with such amazing partners as HBO Max and Calm for this new cutting edge endeavor. Although this collaboration has been in the works for many months, this series has been entirely created during quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award-winning cinematographers and filmmakers. We hope this series of serene stories will bring a sense of much needed calm to audiences.”

Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO, said: “Calm started life as a meditation app but the brand has evolved far beyond that. We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.”