July 2020 Multimedia Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The July Digital Editions of World Screen , TV Kids and TV Listings feature a range of multimedia elements and a fresh look to make them easier to read on laptops and tablets.

These enhanced editions include embedded video, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Twice the Drama: The do’s and don’ts of adapting scripted formats. Watch a video panel featuring executives from Fremantle, Banijay Rights, ZDF Enterprises and STUDIOCANAL about the state of the drama business. Watch interviews with Gusto TV’s Chris Knight, the cast and creative talent of Bowery Media’s Entitled and Eccho Rights’ Fredrik af Malmborg and go behind the scenes of all3media international’s The Brokenwood Mysteries. There are WorldScreenings spotlights on HBO Latin America and Kanal D International, interactive in-demand reports on crime and romance and family dramas, and a look at the drama strand at this year’s MIA event.

TV Kids

Interviews with Traci Paige Johnson about reinventing Blue’s Clues for a new generation and Mediatoon Distribution’s Jérôme Alby about the company’s diverse slate of animated content. Plus, there are interactive in-demand reports on comedy, adventure and live-action series, as well as shows in development.

TV Listings

Summer highlights from numerous companies, including links to trailers.