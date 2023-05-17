New Programming for WBD Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s networks TNT, TBS and Discovery Channel have a wide variety of new programming set to premiere over the next year.

TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with the new tentpole series AEW: Collision, premiering on June 17. The live, two-hour in-ring show will air every Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m. It will feature more wrestlers, more stories and more action, featuring headliners such as Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo.

“We’re doubling-down on wrestling with AEW: Collision, which gives fans two more hours every week,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner networks, ID and HLN, linear and streaming. “AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch. Adding Collision to our programming mix on TNT will allow us to satisfy the massive demand we’ve felt from our hardcore fanbase and be the ultimate complement to AEW: Dynamite on TBS.”

“With the addition of AEW: Collision on TNT, I’m extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades,” said Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative of AEW. “The debut of Collision is significant across numerous sectors, including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. Collision will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want—athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW.”

TBS will debut a reimagined version of The Joe Schmo Show next year, with five-time Emmy nominee Cat Deeley as host. The show takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV by making a regular man believe he is competing on a reality show when he is actually surrounded by a cast of skilled improv comedians. MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly on the Wall are producing the series for TBS along with its original creators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool).

“When The Joe Schmo Show launched 20 years ago, it was ahead of its time,” Sarlanis said. “In rebooting this classic for a modern, savvy audience, it gives us the opportunity to comment on the often absurd and hilarious tropes of reality television in ways our viewers will love.”

Shark Week will return to Discovery Channel for its 35th year, with a slew of new programming. Jason Momoa will be the master of ceremonies this year and will guide fans through the annual celebration. He will set up the jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations and groundbreaking scientific findings.

“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” Momoa said. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman—it began several generations before me.”