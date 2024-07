ADVERTISEMENT

The Leeds-based production company True North Post has selected Newcastle for its next studio location.

True North Post is a specialist in postproduction, having delivered thousands of hours of content for commissioning clients such as the BBC, MTV, Discovery, Channel 4 and Sky.

Invest Newcastle, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, has supported the company’s decision to locate in Newcastle, which was based on the potential for future growth and the presence of North East Screen, which is focused on building a sustainable infrastructure that can supply to global industry all year round, creating more jobs and providing more opportunities for people in the region to work on global content.

Gemma Ackerley, business consultant at True North Post, said: “The team is thrilled to be opening their doors in Newcastle, bringing top-tier post-production services to the region. Our focus on training and development aims to nurture local talent and create new opportunities within the vibrant North East creative community.

“We are excited to work closely with and support North East productions, providing comprehensive post-production services tailored to their unique needs. Our commitment is to enhance the region’s creative output and help bring local stories to life with exceptional quality and expertise.

“It has been fantastic partnering with North East Screen and Invest Newcastle. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in helping us establish a strong presence in the region, and we look forward to many more successful ventures together.”

Jennifer Hartley, director of investment at NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), said: “It’s been a pleasure working with True North Post, helping them find the right home in Newcastle and bringing with them much-needed post-production capabilities that will enrich the creative industries ecosystem.

“Following the establishment of the North East Screen Industries Partnership and working alongside North East Screen, we now have a thriving sector and are seeing more and more TV and film productions being shot in the stunning locations our region has to offer.

“With True North Post joining us, those productions can now be brought to life locally and used to promote the outstanding natural beauty we have across the North East.”

Lisa Laws, director of development at North East Screen, said: “With studio developments in the region on the horizon and an ever-increasing number of productions filming in the North East, True North Post’s arrival is a great addition to our wider post-production and supply chain network.

“It’s been a pleasure to support them with the recruitment of posts to their Newcastle office, especially given how committed they are to investing in skills development. We are thrilled to welcome them to the region.”

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Nick Kemp, said: “This is great news for the city and the region, coming on the back of the announcement of Crown Works film studios setting up in Sunderland, we are committed to growing the sector and the investment from True North Post is testimony to the skills, the sector, and the ambition we have here.

“The new combined authority has set out a bold ambition for the region and will unlock further opportunities for us to grow our region as a creative hub, growing our reputation as an international player in the film and TV industry.”

Cabinet Member for a Thriving City at Newcastle City Council, Cllr Alex Hay, said: “I am delighted that True North Post has decided to locate right here in our city center.

“This vote of confidence in Newcastle as a city will create new job opportunities for our residents, which complements our ambition to create an inclusive economy where everyone can have a stake in the city’s growth and success.”