Monday, November 21, 2022
Home / Top Stories / New FilmRise Channels Added to LG

New FilmRise Channels Added to LG

Jamie Stalcup 9 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

New FilmRise FAST channels, including a Hell’s Kitchen destination, have been added to LG Channels across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics.

The new FAST channels are Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Heartland, 21 Jump Street, Hell’s Kitchen, FilmRise Free Movies US, FilmRise Free Movies CA and FilmRise Free Movies UK. The FilmRise Free Movies channels are curated for their specific regional audiences.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one, and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST channels for LG consumers to enjoy. This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Series Mania Reveals Creative Campaign Award

Series Mania has unveiled the creation of the Creative Campaign Award, which will be presented to the company that set up the most innovative and unique series marketing campaign.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.