New FilmRise Channels Added to LG

New FilmRise FAST channels, including a Hell’s Kitchen destination, have been added to LG Channels across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics.

The new FAST channels are Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Heartland, 21 Jump Street, Hell’s Kitchen, FilmRise Free Movies US, FilmRise Free Movies CA and FilmRise Free Movies UK. The FilmRise Free Movies channels are curated for their specific regional audiences.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one, and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST channels for LG consumers to enjoy. This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”